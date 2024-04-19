Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops Massive 2am Surprise, Two Hours After Releasing New Album

Every Lyric About Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Seemingly Sings About Her Ex Throughout 'Tortured Poets Department' Album

Kate Beckinsale Released From Hospital, Hints at What Caused Her Health Issues

Is Andy Cohen Leaving Bravo? Network Responds to Rumor Star is Moving On

Apr 19, 2024 at 12:12 pm
By JJ Staff

Paris Hilton & Husband Carter Reum Share First Official Photos of Daughter London!

Meet baby London!

On Friday (April 19), Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum debuted the first official photos of their 5-month-old daughter along with some sweet family photos with 15-month-old son Phoenix.

Keep reading to find out more…“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum💕👶🏼💕 I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember🥹” Paris wrote on Instagram along with the photos of her two kids.

“I’m so grateful she is here😍 I truly cherish every moment I spend with her,” Paris continued. “Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother 💖”

Also in her post, Paris opened up about her new song with Sia titled “Fame Won’t Love You.”

“My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called ‘Fame Won’t Love You,’” Paris wrote. “🎶 The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world.

Paris continued, “It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart – whether with family, friends, or yourself🥹 I hope you love it as much as I do 🥰 It would mean the world for you to listen to #FameWontLoveYou on repeat today 😊”

Paris and Carter announced in November 2023 that they had welcomed London via surrogate.

You can see the photos of baby London on Instagram here!
