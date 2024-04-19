Paris Hilton & Husband Carter Reum Share First Official Photos of Daughter London!

Meet baby London!

On Friday (April 19), Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum debuted the first official photos of their 5-month-old daughter along with some sweet family photos with 15-month-old son Phoenix.

Keep reading to find out more…“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum💕👶🏼💕 I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember🥹” Paris wrote on Instagram along with the photos of her two kids.

“I’m so grateful she is here😍 I truly cherish every moment I spend with her,” Paris continued. “Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother 💖”

Also in her post, Paris opened up about her new song with Sia titled “Fame Won’t Love You.”

“My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called ‘Fame Won’t Love You,’” Paris wrote. “🎶 The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world.

Paris continued, “It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart – whether with family, friends, or yourself🥹 I hope you love it as much as I do 🥰 It would mean the world for you to listen to #FameWontLoveYou on repeat today 😊”

Paris and Carter announced in November 2023 that they had welcomed London via surrogate.

You can see the photos of baby London on Instagram here!