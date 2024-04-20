Alicia Keys & Broadway's New Star Maleah Joi Moon Match in Denim at 'Hell's Kitchen' Opening Night Show!

Alicia Keys is celebrating the opening night of her new Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen!

The Grammy-winning superstar matched in denim with the show’s young star Maleah Joi Moon on the red carpet on Saturday night (April 20) at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Maleah plays Ali, a character based on Alicia‘s younger self. The musical features many of the singer’s smash hit songs as well as some brand new tunes written for the show.

Also in attendance at the event were Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon, who play Ali’s parents, and Kecia Lewis, who plays Ali’s piano teacher and mentor.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, Hell’s Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It’s about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

Get your tickets now to see Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway.

FYI: Maleah is wearing PatBo.