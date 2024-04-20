Jennifer Lopez Gets Support from Ben Affleck's BFF Matt Damon While Being Honored at Hispanic Federation Gala

Jennifer Lopez was honored by the Hispanic Federation this week and her husband Ben Affleck‘s bestie Matt Damon was in attendance for support!

The 54-year-old entertainer was presented with the Premio Orgullo (Pride Award) during the gala on Thursday night (April 18) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The event, chaired by Lin-Manuel Miranda, raised more than $3.3 million in support of Latino causes. Jennifer and Lin were seen posing with Hispanic Federation president and CEO Frankie Miranda.

Matt, who presented at the event, was joined by wife Luciana.

Jennifer said, “I extend my deepest thanks to Hispanic Federation for honoring me with its Premio Orgullo. I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with Lin-Manuel and the Hispanic Federation to increase health care access and support the victims of the Pulse Nightclub Tragedy and those impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The work we’ve done together is deeply personal because it’s bound by our shared roots and love of community and culture. I know that when we work together, we can be an incredible force for good. I look forward to my continued partnership with the Hispanic Federation to advance the interests and aspirations of Latinas and Latinos across our nation.”

Watch a video of her speech below.