Every Coachella 2024 Surprise Guest Performer (So Far!)

All Five Spice Girls Reunite & Perform Together at Victoria Beckham's Birthday Party - Watch Video!

JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Goes Viral with Steamy Shirtless Selfie

23 TV Shows Are Canceled in 2024 So Far (2 CBS Series Just Joined the List)

Apr 21, 2024 at 9:38 am
By JJ Staff

10 Highest Grossing Las Vegas Residencies Ever, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Earnings

10 Highest Grossing Las Vegas Residencies Ever, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Earnings

Las Vegas residencies are the big thing!

For a music star looking to bring in touring money without actually having to tour, a consistent work schedule, and a constant stream of eager attendees, it’s a great option to head to Sin City.

Accordingly, many of our favorite pop stars, musicians and vocalists have gone the Vegas route, creating gigantic multi-sensory spectacles and providing a much-needed escape with mind-blowing shows.

Some of the most popular shows have taken in millions and millions of dollars – and some of the top artists of Las Vegas even have multiple highest-grossing residencies of all time!

Wondering who’s made the most money while performing in Las Vegas? We’ve put together the top shows, via Billboard‘s Boxscore numbers.

Click through to see the Top 10 highest-grossing Las Vegas residencies of all time…

