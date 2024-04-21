Patti Smith Reacts to Taylor Swift Name-Dropping Her on 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Patti Smith is reacting to a mention!

If you didn’t know, Taylor Swift name-checks the music legend on her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

On Friday (April 19), the 77-year-old icon shared a photos on Instagram of herself reading a book by Welsh poet and writer Dylan Thomas, a nod to the mention on the title track “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Taylor sings: “I laughed in your face and said, ‘You’re not Dylan Thomas / I’m not Patti Smith / This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel / We’re modern idiots.’”

“This is saying I was moved to be mentioned in the company of the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas,” she captioned the post. “Thank you, Taylor.”

In 2019, Patti also commented on Taylor to the NYT, saying: “She’s a pop star who’s under tremendous scrutiny all the time, and one can’t imagine what that’s like. It’s unbelievable to not be able to go anywhere, do anything, have messy hair. And I’m sure that she’s trying to do something good. She’s not trying to do something bad. And if it influences some of her avid fans to open up their thoughts, what does it matter?”

