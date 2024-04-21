Every Coachella 2024 Surprise Guest Performer (So Far!)

Top Stories
Apr 21, 2024 at 9:06 am
By JJ Staff

The 2024 Coachella Music Festival is in full swing!

The festival kicked off the annual two-weekend event on April 12 in Indio, California, and there have been a ton of surprise performers hitting the stage already.

As is now tradition, part of the fun of Coachella is not only seeing all the superstar acts performing, but waiting to see which major stars they’ve enlisted to make guest appearances during their set. And this year, there’s no shortage of mega-watt talent!

Click through to find out who all the Coachella 2024 surprise guests are…

Photos: Getty
