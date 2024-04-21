Bill Hader & Ali Wong Share Smiles & Laughter Following Dinner Date

Top Stories
Apr 21, 2024 at 2:27 pm
By JJ Staff

Bill Hader and Ali Wong are stepping out for a fun date!

The 45-year-old Trainwreck actor and the 42-year-old Beef star were spotted after having dinner together at Sushi Park on Saturday night (April 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Bill and Ali shared lots of smiles and laughter as they walked side-by-side and hand-in-hand.

The two have been romantically linked since late 2022 when they briefly dated. Bill and Ali reconnected in April 2023 and are still going strong!

Back in March, they were photographed while stepping out for a romantic stroll together! See all the pics here.

If you missed the news, Bill Hader is officially joining the cast of an upcoming Dr. Seuss movie!

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ali Wong, Bill Hader