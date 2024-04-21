Eva Evans, NYC TikTok Influencer & 'Club Rat' Writer & Director, Has Passed Away

Eva Evans has sadly passed away.

The native New York City TikTok star and rising actress has died, her sister confirmed on Sunday (April 21).

“yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” her sister Lila wrote on social media.

“after 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be. we will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan…i wish i had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what i don’t.”

“i am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be be without her.”

Eva wrote, starred and directed a comedy series called Club Rat that streamed on Amazon Prime Video and co-starred Noa Fisher and Marcela Avelina, about a self-absorbed influencer who attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral.

Eva had accumulated over 300,000 followers on TikTok prior to her passing.

Our thoughts are with Eva Evans‘ loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2024 already.