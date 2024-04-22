Anne Hathaway Talks 'Gross' Audition Where She Had to Kiss 10 Different Actors

Anne Hathaway is looking back at a “gross” moment in her career when she had to kiss 10 different actors in one day.

The 41-year-old actress had already landed a role in the undisclosed movie, but the producers were still in the process of casting her male co-star.

“Back in the 2000s—and this did happen to me—it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry Which is actually the worst way to do it,” Anne began while speaking with V Magazine.

Keep reading to find out more…

She continued, “I was told, ‘We have ten guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”

“I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled ‘difficult,’ so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better,” she added.

Make sure to check out more highlights from Anne‘s new interview.