'How to Train Your Dragon' Live Action Movie Cast - 1 Star Reprises Voice Role, 8 Actors Join the Franchise!

Production on the upcoming live action How to Train Your Dragon film is currently underway!!

The new adaptation of the franchise sees writer and director Dean DeBlois returning to write and helm the film after directing the previous three animated movies.

Based on the books by Cressida Cowell, the first animated movie followed Hiccup, a young Viking who defies tradition and befriends one of his deadliest foes – a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, the unlikely heroes fight against the odds to save both their worlds in this wonderful, feel-good hit.

The movie kicked off filming back in January after strike-related delays, and as of early March, was still underway in Ireland.

Cressida even visited the set and teased, “Everyone is in for a TREAT!”

How to Train Your Dragon is currently slated for a June 13, 2025 release.

While we await more details, we do know who will be starring in the upcoming live action adaptation, including an original voice star from the animated trilogy and a recent addition!

