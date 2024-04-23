Scheana Shay Rips Into Tom Sandoval for Bringing Up Eddie Cibrian Affair During Explosive 'Vanderpump Rules' Fight

Things got very nasty between Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

During the Tuesday night (April 23) episode, the two co-stars got in explosive fight about Scheana‘s new song “Apples,” in which she references Sandoval‘s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Keep reading to find out more…After listening to the song, Sandoval confronted Scheana about why she thinks she’s involved in his affair with Rachel amid his relationship with Ariana Madix.

“What you two did to Ariana, it f–ked me up in more ways than one,” Scheana said. “The friendship, restraining order, and yeah did I decide to, if you want to call it, capitalize on it?”

“Scheana, I need you to understand something: you were not involved in this,” Sandoval insisted. “You did not get cheated on. She did not f–k Brock [Davies].”

Scheana argued that she was involved because Rachel filed a restraining order against her, but Sandoval disagreed, saying, “You inserted yourself into the situation,” adding later, “Why are you acting like you’re the biggest victim in this whole scenario?”

Scheana then said that his affair with Rachel caused her to have “f–ked up” thoughts about her husband Brock and her close friend Lala Kent.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, could someone do that to me?’” Scheana explained. “You did that!”

As Sandoval questioned why that was his fault, Scheana walked away, but not before Sandoval said to her – “You’ve been the other woman in a f–king relationship.”

As Bravo fans can recall, Sandoval was referencing Scheana‘s relationship with Eddie Cibrian nearly two decades ago while he was still married to Brandi Glanville.

“F–k you!” Scheana fired back at Sandoval. “When I was 21 years old in 2000 and f–king six? Are you f–king kidding me? I didn’t know he was married.”

Brock then stepped in to defend Scheana, and physically held Sandoval back, telling him, “She was 20s, bro. You’re f–king 40.”

As Brock and James Kennedy called out Sandoval for bringing up the past, Sandoval then pointed out, “Aren’t you bringing up the past when you bring up that song? Isn’t that the past? That was six months ago. Aren’t we trying to move on from that?”

As things finally started to settle down, Ariana went over to Scheana and said to her, “He’s f–king trash, honey. I love you so much.”

Months after filming for season 11 ended, Scheana shared an update in November 2023 on where she stands with Sandoval.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.