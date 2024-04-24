Kim Petras Cancels All Festival Performances This Summer, Reason Why Revealed

Kim Petras is unfortunately canceling her summer plans.

The 31-year-old “I Don’t Want It At All” superstar shared an update with fans on social media on Wednesday (April 24), revealing that she will not be performing at any of her planned festival dates in the coming months.

﻿”My buns, I’m devastated to be writing this but I’m going through some health issues and under medical advice I have had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I love u so much and I’ll make it up to you and be back better than ever very soon❤” she added.

Kim was scheduled to perform at events including Primavera Sound, Mighty Hoopla, Primavera Porto and Capitol Hill Block Party.

We are wishing Kim Petras a swift recovery!

She recently opened up about managing “really scary” fame after the success of “Unholy.”