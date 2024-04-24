Top Stories
Emma Stone Responds to Theories She Called Jimmy Kimmel a 'Prick' During Oscars 2024 Telecast

Emma Stone Responds to Theories She Called Jimmy Kimmel a 'Prick' During Oscars 2024 Telecast

There's a Big Joe Alwyn Clue That Was Just Dropped

There's a Big Joe Alwyn Clue That Was Just Dropped

Apr 24, 2024 at 4:01 pm
By JJ Staff

Steve Carell to Reunite with Tina Fey for New Netflix Series 'The Four Seasons'

Steve Carell to Reunite with Tina Fey for New Netflix Series 'The Four Seasons'

Steve Carell has landed a fun new gig alongside Tina Fey!

The pair will co-star in a new Netflix series titled The Four Seasons, which Tina is also co-creating alongside Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

The series will be based on the 1981 film of the same name. The 1981 film was written and directed by Alan Alda, and he co-starred alongside Carol Burnett.

Here’s the film’s synopsis, according to IMDb: “Three couples vacation together every season. After one divorces, feelings of betrayal and more spawn criticisms of one another, but the things that keep them together are stronger than those which might pull them apart.”

This won’t be the first time Steve and Tina work together. They co-starred in the 2010 feature film Date Night as well!

Production will begin later this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
steve carell tina fey photos 01
steve carell tina fey photos 02
steve carell tina fey photos 03
steve carell tina fey photos 04
steve carell tina fey photos 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Netflix, Steve Carell, Tina Fey