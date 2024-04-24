Steve Carell to Reunite with Tina Fey for New Netflix Series 'The Four Seasons'

Steve Carell has landed a fun new gig alongside Tina Fey!

The pair will co-star in a new Netflix series titled The Four Seasons, which Tina is also co-creating alongside Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

The series will be based on the 1981 film of the same name. The 1981 film was written and directed by Alan Alda, and he co-starred alongside Carol Burnett.

Here’s the film’s synopsis, according to IMDb: “Three couples vacation together every season. After one divorces, feelings of betrayal and more spawn criticisms of one another, but the things that keep them together are stronger than those which might pull them apart.”

This won’t be the first time Steve and Tina work together. They co-starred in the 2010 feature film Date Night as well!

Production will begin later this year.