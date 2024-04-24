'Superman & Lois' Season 4 Cast Shakeups - 4 Stars Confirmed to Return As Series Regulars, 1 Star Promoted & 2 Actors Join Final Season Cast

Superman & Lois just wrapped filming it’s upcoming fourth season!

Cast members of the CW series shared on Tuesday (April 23) that it was their final day on set.

The DC Comics series will return to The CW later this year for what will be the DC Comics adaptation’s final season, with 10 episodes.

While the show is returning, it was revealed that budget cuts were being made, causing changes to the cast, including several stars being demoted from series regular.

In February 2024, president of entertainment at The CW, Brad Schwartz, teased that the upcoming season is “going to blow your minds.”

“I am not kidding, this season is going to be one of the best shows on TV,” he said at the CW’s TCA session. “I watched the first episode last night, and it’s gonna make you cry. It’s amazing.”

“Because of all the special effects, it could be ready for summer…we feel like it would be wasted in the summer. So let’s put it in the fall where we can sell it in the Upfront [and] really, really talk about it.”

Find out which stars are returning as series regulars and which are not…