Nicki Minaj Replaces Jennifer Lopez as NYE Performer in Miami

Nicki Minaj is set to perform a New Year’s Eve concert at E11EVEN in Miami, replacing Jennifer Lopez as the host and guest performer at the nightclub.

JLo announced this week that she is not be able to perform because she is in need of quality time with her family.

Nicki‘s fans can buy their tickets now to ring in the new year with her at the club in Florida. Tickets are $300 per person and include open bar with passed hors d’oeuvres from 9pm to 11pm, plus a champagne toast at midnight. Ticket prices will increase as the event draws closer.