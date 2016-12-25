Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher is in “stable condition” following her heart attack on an airplane, her mom Debbie Reynolds has tweeted.

The legendary actress sent an update to fans to assure them that the Star Wars actress is doing okay for now.

Click inside to read Debbie Reynolds’ tweet…

“Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes,” Debbie tweeted on Christmas Day.

After she went into cardiac arrest on a flight to Los Angeles from London, Carrie was taken to UCLA Medical Center and her family, including daughter Billie Lourd, has been by her side.

