Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 42 Festive Pics!

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Where is This Year's Kardashian Christmas Card?

Sun, 25 December 2016 at 3:38 pm

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher's Mom Debbie Reynolds Shares Status Update

Carrie Fisher is in “stable condition” following her heart attack on an airplane, her mom Debbie Reynolds has tweeted.

The legendary actress sent an update to fans to assure them that the Star Wars actress is doing okay for now.

Click inside to read Debbie Reynolds’ tweet…

“Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes,” Debbie tweeted on Christmas Day.

After she went into cardiac arrest on a flight to Los Angeles from London, Carrie was taken to UCLA Medical Center and her family, including daughter Billie Lourd, has been by her side.

Read what the cast of Star Wars has said in support of Carrie during this scary time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • bbm

    recover soon Carrie!

  • Faith + 1

    Good to hear!

  • Kee FRIEND Leichtle

    Please be okay! I’m sending constant prayers in hopes she will make a full recovery!

  • Roger Dodger

    May the force be with you Carrie!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here