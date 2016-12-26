Britney Spears & 'Slumber Party' Video Hunk Sam Asghari Share Cute Christmas Message - Watch Here!

Things between Britney Spears and her hunky “Slumber Party” music video star Sam Asghari seem to be getting intimate!

The hot fitness model took to his Instagram story and Snapchat on Christmas (December 25) to share a super cute video of the two of them together in bed, with the baby deer voice changer filter.

“Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight,” Britney, 35, says in the adorable clip – Check it out below!

Last week, Britney and Sam were spotted grabbing dinner together at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles.