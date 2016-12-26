Top Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Thought Boy George Had Died

Kardashian-Jenners Didn't Give One Person a Christmas Stocking

See Photos from Obama's Christmas Trip to Hawaii!

Mon, 26 December 2016 at 10:23 am

Britney Spears & 'Slumber Party' Video Hunk Sam Asghari Share Cute Christmas Message - Watch Here!

Britney Spears & 'Slumber Party' Video Hunk Sam Asghari Share Cute Christmas Message - Watch Here!

Things between Britney Spears and her hunky “Slumber Party” music video star Sam Asghari seem to be getting intimate!

The hot fitness model took to his Instagram story and Snapchat on Christmas (December 25) to share a super cute video of the two of them together in bed, with the baby deer voice changer filter.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

“Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight,” Britney, 35, says in the adorable clip – Check it out below!

Last week, Britney and Sam were spotted grabbing dinner together at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles.
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Britney Spears, Christmas, Sam Asghari

  • Julianne Potter

    People get on Taylor Swift for not keeping a man but this one right here can’t keep a man even when they’re paid enough to date her and keep her company. It’s not mentioned enough because no one wants to “poke at her fragile state of mind”

  • Wo Ra

    Since 2008 Taylor had 8 boyfriends and Britney had 3 one of them she was engaged to lol child please, Taylor is the most unstable little girl when it comes to relationships, who you foolin’?

