Oscars 2017: Host Jimmy Kimmel Debuts First Commercial - Watch Here!

The very first commercial for the upcoming 2017 Academy Awards has arrived!

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the upcoming ceremony live on February 26th. This will be the first time that the Jimmy Kimmel Live host has hosted the ceremony. He previously hosted the Emmys this past September.

“[Producers] Mike and Jennifer have an excellent plan and their enthusiasm is infectious,” Jimmy said in a statement. “I am honored to have been chosen to host the 89th and final Oscars.”

The 89th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live by ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT – Make sure to check into JJ that night for full event coverage!

Watch the ad below…



Jimmy Kimmel Oscars Commercial: Brooklyn