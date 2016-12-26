Taylor Swift Meets 96-Year-Old Super Fan Cyrus Porter

Taylor Swift made one super fan’s dream come true this weekend – oh, and the super fan is a 96-year-old grandfather and WWII war veteran.

Cyrus Porter, 96, of New Madrid, Missouri, was diagnosed with cancer this year, and his one wish was to see Taylor perform once again.

“Look what she does, she puts on a show no one else puts on,” Cryus recently told a local news station, before the surprise meeting. “I just liked the way the way she did stuff.”

“Yeah, I just enjoy it, I’m getting old,” Cyrus added. “I’m just enjoying everything.”

“He was like dancing to the beat, what he thought was the beat of the music, and having a great time with it,” his daughter Lynette said of Cyrus at one of Taylor‘s concerts.

Well, Cyrus‘ dream came true! His grandson Robert Frye tweeted a selfie of him, Cyrus, and Taylor all together. See it below!

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

