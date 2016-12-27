Carrie Fisher Spoke About Dying a Month Before Her Death

Carrie Fisher was asked if she was scared of death just one month ago during an interview.

The 60-year-old Star Wars actress was asked if she was happier now that she’s ever been, to which she responded, “Yep. Well, I’m not happy about being older, except what are the options? But I’ve learned a lot. I trust myself. I trust my instincts. I know what I’m gonna do, what I can do, what I can’t do. I’ve been through a lot, and I could go through more, but I hope I don’t have to. But if I did, I’d be able to do it. I’m not going to enjoy dying, but there’s not much prep for that.”

“Do you fear death?” the interviewer asked, to which she responded, “No. I fear dying. Anything with pain associated with it, I don’t like. I’ve been there for a couple of people when they were dying; it didn’t look like fun. But if I was gonna do it, I’d want someone like me around. And I will be there!”

Rolling Stone published the interview on November 28, 2016.

Carrie passed away today (December 27) at the age of 60 after suffering a reported “massive heart attack” on an airplane last week.