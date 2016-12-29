Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 2:11 pm

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Family Planning Joint Funeral

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher‘s family is reportedly thinking about giving the mother and daughter a joint funeral after they died one day apart.

While the family was in the middle of planning Carrie‘s funeral on Wednesday (December 28), Debbie tragically suffered a possible stroke and passed away soon after.

“I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie,” Debbie said in her last words. A family member told TMZ that a joint funeral is “what they would have wanted.”

While a decision has not yet been made, a small private ceremony a “much larger second memorial service” are being favored by the family, according to the report.

