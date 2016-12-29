Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Family Planning Joint Funeral

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher‘s family is reportedly thinking about giving the mother and daughter a joint funeral after they died one day apart.

While the family was in the middle of planning Carrie‘s funeral on Wednesday (December 28), Debbie tragically suffered a possible stroke and passed away soon after.

“I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie,” Debbie said in her last words. A family member told TMZ that a joint funeral is “what they would have wanted.”

While a decision has not yet been made, a small private ceremony a “much larger second memorial service” are being favored by the family, according to the report.