Carrie Fisher's Former Assistant Says She Was 'Extraordinary'

Carrie Fisher was a beautiful person and clearly touched everyone she met.

The late actress’ former assistant of three years, Byrone Lane, posted a heartfelt tribute to her on Facebook, giving fans a little insight into her private life.

“Her nicknames for me were Byronius and Cock Ring. She once got a text alert from weather.com saying the northern lights were gonna be big… so that night I had to book flights and the next day we were there,” Byrone wrote. “When Gary [her dog] had to pee on a plane she took him and a wee-wee pad into the lavatory and how they worked it out is one of life’s great mysteries.”

Click inside to read the rest of Byrone’s tribute to Carrie…

He continued, “Most of my time with her involved me staring at her, wide-eyed and in blissful shock that one person could live a life so fully. We rode dog sleds in Canada, swam hot springs in Japan, pet koalas in Australia. That’s how she lived. Extraordinary. Brilliant. Hilarious. And generous! Not every assistant job is like that. I was with her for nearly 3 years. Every moment is a treasure, inspiration.”

“I love this woman and will forever. She has been a force in my life from the moment I met her,” Byrone concluded. “To this day I think of her constantly. Every memory with her is bursting with color. I feel so lucky, you guys! So! Lucky! But, you know her, too. Because she was exactly the same in private as in public. Authentic. Honest. Real. A champion for mental health, veterans, feminism. She did anything for her family, loved her friends, embodied aliveness. I’ll miss her so, so much.”