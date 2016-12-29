Top Stories
The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 11:19 pm

'The Walking Dead' Cast Takes Tokyo to Promote Series at Hollycon 2016

'The Walking Dead' Cast Takes Tokyo to Promote Series at Hollycon 2016

The cast of the hit series The Walking Dead has been having a blast in Tokyo!

Alanna Masterson and Steven Yeun posed for pics at the 2016 Hollywood Collector’s Convention held at Shinagawa Prince Hotel on Thursday (December 29) in Tokyo, Japan.

They were joined by co-stars Michael Cudlitz and Josh McDermitt as they promoted their show and spent time with excited fans during the two-day event.

Michael was also celebrating his birthday that day.

“Happy Birthday, Bubba 🎂,” Josh wrote on Instagram along with a selfie of the duo (below).

The Walking Dead is currently in the middle of its seventh season – watch the next episode on February 12!

Click inside to see more photos the cast shared while in town…

Tokyo ✌🏼#hollycon

A photo posted by Alanna Masterson (@lucytwobows) on

Photos: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/INSTARimages.com
