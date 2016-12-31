Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Spend New Year's Eve With Wyatt & Dimitri

Top Stories
Sat, 31 December 2016 at 5:31 pm

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are keeping it low key on New Year’s Eve.

The couple were spotted heading out and about and getting some grocery shopping done on Saturday (December 31) in Malibu, Calif.

Ashton and Mila were joined by their two-year-old daughter Wyatt as well as their newborn son Dimitri (not pictured).

The new parents look like they might be having a casual New Year’s with their young children.

A few days earlier, the family stepped out for a similar trip as they headed out for a post-Christmas breakfast and grocery shopping.

