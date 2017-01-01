Top Stories
Sun, 01 January 2017 at 11:27 am

Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant, Shares Photo of Her Sonogram!

Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant, Shares Photo of Her Sonogram!

Lauren Conrad has big news to share with her fans – she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell!

The 30-year-old former The Hills star announced the exciting news by sharing a photo of her sonogram on Instagram.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…” Lauren captioned the post.

Lauren has been open about having kids and has said in the past that she waited to get pregnant after getting married so that she and William could enjoy their honeymoon phase. She tied the knot back in 2014.
Photos: Getty
