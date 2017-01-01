Sun, 01 January 2017 at 7:30 am
Paul McCartney's Wife Nancy Shevell Shows Off Fit Body at 57!
Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell wrap themselves in red towels after going for an evening swim in St. Barts on Friday (December 30).
The couple has been spending the holiday week on the island in the French West Indies and Nancy, 57, was seen showing off her fit body in a bikini!
Nancy played football with some friends during a fun day at the beach and you can see the photos in the gallery.
25+ pictures inside of Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell in St. Barts…
