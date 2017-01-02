Top Stories
Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Was Mariah Carey 'Sabotaged' on New Year's Eve? Producers Respond to Claims

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Ashley Olsen, 30, Leans on Shirtless Boyfriend Richard Sachs, 58, in St. Barts

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes for a New Year's Day Dip in the Ocean

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got Married on NYE - See Wedding Photos!

Mon, 02 January 2017 at 9:57 am

Gwen Stefani Is the New Face of Revlon!

Gwen Stefani Is the New Face of Revlon!

Gwen Stefani has been announced as the new face of Revlon!

The 47-year-old entertainer will be featured in a campaign beginning this year to spread the beauty brand’s Choose Love message.

“Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression,” Gwen said in a statement. “I am passionate about makeup and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity. Partnering with an iconic beauty brand such as Revlon felt like a natural fit. I am so excited to continue sharing my love of makeup as a Revlon Global Brand Ambassador.”

Gwen‘s ads will start broadcasting in late January.

“Love has been a muse for my songwriting,” Gwen added. “Revlon’s Choose Love message is an important one, and I am very excited for the opportunity to partner with Revlon and continue spreading this message of positivity and love.”
Just Jared on Facebook
gwen stefani is the new face of revlon 01
gwen stefani is the new face of revlon 02

Photos: Revlon
Posted to: Gwen Stefani

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here