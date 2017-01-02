Gwen Stefani Is the New Face of Revlon!

Gwen Stefani has been announced as the new face of Revlon!

The 47-year-old entertainer will be featured in a campaign beginning this year to spread the beauty brand’s Choose Love message.

“Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression,” Gwen said in a statement. “I am passionate about makeup and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity. Partnering with an iconic beauty brand such as Revlon felt like a natural fit. I am so excited to continue sharing my love of makeup as a Revlon Global Brand Ambassador.”

Gwen‘s ads will start broadcasting in late January.

“Love has been a muse for my songwriting,” Gwen added. “Revlon’s Choose Love message is an important one, and I am very excited for the opportunity to partner with Revlon and continue spreading this message of positivity and love.”