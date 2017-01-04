Nicole Kidman's Daughter Just Got Her First Acting Gig

It sounds like Nicole Kidman‘s daughter, Sunday Rose, 8, is taking after her mother.

The 49-year-old actress recently revealed that she just got her first acting job.

“My daughter just got cast in her school play,” Nicole told E! News. “So, that’s been the main priority, learning lines with her.”

Nicole stepped out for a screening of her new film Lion held at the Park Avenue Screening Room on Wednesday (January 4) in New York City.

Also pictured below: Nicole‘s co-star Dev Patel promotes the film at the AOL Build Series studios that same day.

