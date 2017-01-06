Taraji P. Henson Doesn't Want 'Hidden Figures' To Be Labeled As A 'Black Movie'

The stars of Hidden Figures – Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe – take the cover of Parade magazine’s latest January issue, on newsstands now.

In the film, Taraji, Octavia and Janelle star together as three brilliant African-American women who break gender and race lines while serving as the brains behind John Glenn‘s launch into space – but they do not want the film to be labeled as a “black movie.”

“It’s a label — a bad label,” Taraji told the mag. “Black people understand what we say when we say ‘black movie,’ but Hollywood cannot put that label on it. Yes, they are brilliant African-American females, and all of that should be celebrated. No matter what your color is, you should be able to look at these women as heroes. These are our new superheroes.”

Janelle on the movie’s theme of sisterhood: “This movie is important because sisterhood is important. I don’t think these women — Katherine, Mary and Dorothy— would have accomplished such an extraordinary thing if they didn’t have the support of each other.”

