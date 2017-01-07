Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 11:07 pm

Ryan Reynolds Thinks 'Deadpool' Might Have a Boyfriend in Sequel

Ryan Reynolds Thinks 'Deadpool' Might Have a Boyfriend in Sequel

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about some of his ideas for his Deadpool character in the sequel.

The 40-year-old actor – who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globes tomorrow – shared his thoughts about Deadpool 2 in a recent interview with Variety.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

“What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else,” Ryan stated. “I think that could be played up more. He’s an outsider in every way, shape and form.”

“I would love to play Deadpool for as long as they want me to play Deadpool,” he added. “We have outlines and stories for a number of different films.”

We cannot wait to see what this sequel has in store – but unfortunately we’ll have to – Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on March 2, 2018.

See what Ryan promised fans if Deadpool gets an Oscar nomination.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's social media stats are through the roof after her return - TMZ
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • Was Camila Cabello already replaced by Fifth Harmony? - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Fisher's urn was shaped like a Prozac pill - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool at the Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Megyn Kelly hosted the final episode of The Kelly File - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here