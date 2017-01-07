Ryan Reynolds Thinks 'Deadpool' Might Have a Boyfriend in Sequel

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about some of his ideas for his Deadpool character in the sequel.

The 40-year-old actor – who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globes tomorrow – shared his thoughts about Deadpool 2 in a recent interview with Variety.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

“What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else,” Ryan stated. “I think that could be played up more. He’s an outsider in every way, shape and form.”

“I would love to play Deadpool for as long as they want me to play Deadpool,” he added. “We have outlines and stories for a number of different films.”

We cannot wait to see what this sequel has in store – but unfortunately we’ll have to – Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on March 2, 2018.

See what Ryan promised fans if Deadpool gets an Oscar nomination.