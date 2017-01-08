Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 6:54 pm

Mandy Moore & Chrissy Metz Rep 'This Is Us' at Golden Globes 2017 With Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us ladies have arrived at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Susan Kelechi Watson all hit the red carpet in style.

Both Chrissy and Mandy are nominated for Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film, while the show itself is up for Best Drama too.

FYI: Mandy is wearing Naeem Khan. Chrissy is wearing Christian Siriano.

10+ pictures inside of the This Us Is ladies at the 2017 Golden Globes
