Mandy Moore & Chrissy Metz Rep 'This Is Us' at Golden Globes 2017 With Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us ladies have arrived at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Susan Kelechi Watson all hit the red carpet in style.

Both Chrissy and Mandy are nominated for Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film, while the show itself is up for Best Drama too.

FYI: Mandy is wearing Naeem Khan. Chrissy is wearing Christian Siriano.

