Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 11:29 pm

VIDEO: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor in a Drama for 'Manchester by the Sea' at Golden Globes

VIDEO: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor in a Drama for 'Manchester by the Sea' at Golden Globes

Congratulations are in order for Casey Affleck!

The 41-year-old actor has just been honored at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Casey took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his performance as Lee Chandler in Manchester by the Sea.

He was up against Joel Edgerton (Loving), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), and Denzel Washington (Fences).

His brother Ben Affleck was also in attendance as a presenter.

Watch Casey‘s acceptance speech below.


Casey Affleck – 2017 Golden Globes

FYI: Casey is wearing Dolce & Gabbana, David Hart for Johnston & Murphy shoes, and Montblanc cufflinks.
Just Jared on Facebook
casey affleck wins best actor in a drama for manchester by the sea at golden globes 01
casey affleck wins best actor in a drama for manchester by the sea at golden globes 02
casey affleck wins best actor in a drama for manchester by the sea at golden globes 03
casey affleck wins best actor in a drama for manchester by the sea at golden globes 04

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Casey Affleck, Golden Globes

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here