VIDEO: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor in a Drama for 'Manchester by the Sea' at Golden Globes

Congratulations are in order for Casey Affleck!

The 41-year-old actor has just been honored at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Casey took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his performance as Lee Chandler in Manchester by the Sea.

He was up against Joel Edgerton (Loving), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), and Denzel Washington (Fences).

His brother Ben Affleck was also in attendance as a presenter.

Watch Casey‘s acceptance speech below.



Casey Affleck – 2017 Golden Globes

FYI: Casey is wearing Dolce & Gabbana, David Hart for Johnston & Murphy shoes, and Montblanc cufflinks.