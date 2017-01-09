'Celebrity Apprentice' 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you haven’t watched this week’s Celebrity Apprentice yet.

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Celebrity Apprentice just wrapped up week two, and we now know the top 12 contestants of the season!

This week, the contestants faced two different challenges: one for Welch’s Grape Juice and one for King’s Hawaiian. At the end of the episode, celebrity contestants were sent home after failing to impress the panel of business minds.

Be sure to tune into the Celebrity Apprentice every Monday on NBC!

Click through the slideshow to find out the contestants who were safe from elimination this week….