Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

VIDEO: Emma Stone Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Kiss with Ryan Reynolds at Golden Globes

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep's Powerful Speech Slamming Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 9:15 am

Sarah Jessica Parker Bows Down To Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon At Golden Globes 2017 HBO Party!

Sarah Jessica Parker Bows Down To Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon At Golden Globes 2017 HBO Party!

Sarah Jessica Parker has nothing but big love for Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon!

While hitting the carpet at the official 2017 Golden Globes HBO After Party, the 51-year-old Divorce star ran into the Big Little Lies co-stars and quickly proceeded to bow down to them in awe.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

Nicole, 49, and Reese, 40, reacted with a big loving laugh and a hug as they continued to share a few laughs before posing for a bunch of photographs together.

Big Little Lies is set to premiere on HBO on February 19 at 9pm EST!


Rest well my pretties and thank you. X, sj

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Vera Wang dress, SJP Collection shoes, a Stella McCartney purse, and Fred Leighton jewelry. Nicole is wearing an Alexander McQueen gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Fred Leighton jewelry with her own engagement ring, an Omega watch, and a Judith Leiber bag. Reese is wearing custom Atelier Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
Credit: Joshua Blanchard, Frederick M. Brown; Photos: Getty
