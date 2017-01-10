Rami Malek & Boy George Star in Dior Homme's New Campaign

Dior Homme just released its Summer 2017 campaign and it features some big stars like Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek and entertainer Boy George!

Also featured in the photos are rapper A$AP Rocky and model Ernest Klimko.

The campaign was shot by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Oliver Rizzo in the studio and the streets of Paris, France.

You can currently catch George on the latest season of The Celebrity Apprentice. Find out which 12 celebs are still left in the competition.