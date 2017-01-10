Tue, 10 January 2017 at 5:55 pm
Rami Malek & Boy George Star in Dior Homme's New Campaign
Dior Homme just released its Summer 2017 campaign and it features some big stars like Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek and entertainer Boy George!
Also featured in the photos are rapper A$AP Rocky and model Ernest Klimko.
The campaign was shot by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Oliver Rizzo in the studio and the streets of Paris, France.
Photos: Dior Homme
