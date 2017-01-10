Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 5:36 pm

VIDEO: Tom Brady Tries to Impersonate The Rock to Promote His Pajamas

VIDEO: Tom Brady Tries to Impersonate The Rock to Promote His Pajamas

Tom Brady just tried to do an impersonation of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but fans don’t think he pulled it off that well!

The 39-year-old New England Patriots quarterback posted a video on his Facebook to tell The Rock that he would be sending him a pair of his pajamas collaboration with Under Armour.

“Hey Rock, what kind of sleepwear are you sleeping in?” Tom asks in the clip. He then yells out, “It doesn’t matter what kind of sleepwear you’re sleeping in!”

“Because I wanted to give you a heads up, that Under Armour and I are going to send you some of my new TB12 sleepwear,” Tom adds. “I’m really excited about it and they’re key for me in helping my body recover and achieve peak performance. And I know it will do the same for you. So I hope you enjoy it and I’ll seen you soon Rock.”
Photos: Tom Brady
