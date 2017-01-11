Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 6:00 am

Lamar Odom Wants to Return to L.A. Lakers as a Coach

Lamar Odom Wants to Return to L.A. Lakers as a Coach

Lamar Odom is eyeing a return to the NBA.

The 37-year-old retired professional basketball player told TMZ on Monday (January 9) that he is hoping to return the his former Los Angeles Lakers team as a coach.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lamar Odom

Lamar said that he’s reached out to Lakers coach Luke Walton about possibly joining the coaching staff of the team.

Over the weekend, Lamar checked himself out of rehab after completing a 35 day stint for preventive measures of a relapse.

10+ pictures inside of Lamar Odom out and about in Beverly Hills…
Just Jared on Facebook
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 01
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 01
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 02
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 02
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 03
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 03
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 04
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 04
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 05
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 05
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 06
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 06
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 07
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 07
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 08
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 08
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 09
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 09
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 10
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 10
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 11
lamar odom wants to return to lakers 11

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Lamar Odom, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here