Lamar Odom Wants to Return to L.A. Lakers as a Coach

Lamar Odom is eyeing a return to the NBA.

The 37-year-old retired professional basketball player told TMZ on Monday (January 9) that he is hoping to return the his former Los Angeles Lakers team as a coach.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lamar Odom

Lamar said that he’s reached out to Lakers coach Luke Walton about possibly joining the coaching staff of the team.

Over the weekend, Lamar checked himself out of rehab after completing a 35 day stint for preventive measures of a relapse.

10+ pictures inside of Lamar Odom out and about in Beverly Hills…