Wed, 11 January 2017 at 11:28 am

Milla Jovovich Teams Up With Ali Larter & William Levy For 'Resident Evil' Mexico City Premiere!

Milla Jovovich Teams Up With Ali Larter & William Levy For 'Resident Evil' Mexico City Premiere!

Milla Jovovich is making sure Resident Evil fans are getting love everywhere!

The 40-year-old actress and her director husband Paul W.S. Anderson hit the red carpet at the premiere of their anticipated film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter at Cinemex Antara Polanco on Monday (January 9) in Mexico City, Mexico.

Milla was also joined by her co-stars Ali Larter and William Levy.

“Me and my boy @willevy backstage at the #residentevilthefinalchapter premiere in #mexicocity!!! (Yes, I have a huge head. Don’t mention it),” Milla captioned with her Instagram post. “I am so excited to finally come to support the film here in #mexico, I love all the excitement from our fans!!! Also, what an incredible group to be working with, I can’t tell you how fun it is to hang with the down to earth, awesome people that @willevy and @therealalil are! I love you guys!! ❤❤❤ special thanks to @Prada and @veesback for always making sure I’m dressed TO SLAY!!😂 #mexicocitydiary”


FYI: Milla is wearing a Prada dress.
