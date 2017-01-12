Peter Dinklage Might Have Big Role in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Peter Dinklage is in talks for a key role in the upcoming movie Avengers: Infinity War!

The 47-year-old Game of Thrones actor recently wrapped filming for the seventh season of his hit HBO series, so he now has time to shoot the latest Avengers flick this summer, a source told Variety.

Peter may even appear in both of the next Avengers films, which are expected to shoot back to back.

His exact role has not yet been revealed, and Marvel has not commented.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2018.