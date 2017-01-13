Johnny Depp Files $25 Million Fraud Lawsuit Against Business Managers

We reported earlier today that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have (finally) finalized their divorce after months of fighting in court.

Now, the 53-year-old actor has filed a $25 million jury-seeking lawsuit alleging fraud (and other claims) against The Management Group.

According to the 52-page complaint, “As a result of years of gross mismanagement and sometimes outright fraud, Mr. Depp lost tens of millions of dollars and has been forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG’s self-dealing and gross misconduct.” (via Deadline)

More details have also been released on how the former couple has agreed to split up their assets.

Johnny allegedly gave Amber more than $7 million in their settlement, along with their Ford Mustang, TMZ reports.

Amber also got to keep their dogs Pistol and Boo, and their horse Arrow.

Johnny will still hold on to all of his properties (in Los Angeles, Colorado, Kentucky, the Bahamas, and France), as well as his 42 vehicles (including cars, motorcycles, boats, and golf carts).