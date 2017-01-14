VIDEO: Emma Stone Explains How Her 'Dirty Dancing' Lift with Ryan Gosling Was a Major Fail

Top Stories
Sat, 14 January 2017 at 1:47 pm

Emma Stone is dishing on that famous Dirty Dancing lift that she and Ryan Gosling did in the movie Crazy, Stupid, Love and how she had a breakdown while filming it!

The 28-year-old actress explained how she has a fear of being lifted six feet off the ground after a moment that happened at school years ago.

“Years later, we do Crazy, Stupid, Love. I know that we’re going to do the Dirty Dancing lift. I don’t know however that I have an internalized phobia of being lifted over someone’s head at the height of about six feet,” Emma said. She then made Ryan explain what happened next.

“I’ve never had this happen, but I imagine if a possum fell out of a tree and tried to scratch your eyes out, it would be something similar,” Ryan said.

The interview was conducted on The Graham Norton Show and the other guests on the episode were Live By Night stars Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller.


Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Failed at Dirty Dancing – The Graham Norton Show
Photos: Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
