Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To The Weeknd's 'Starboy'
Selena Gomez is not only rumored to be dating The Weeknd, but she’s clearly a fan of his music too.
The 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” performer was seen with his Starboy album streaming on her phone while heading to church with some friends over the weekend in West Hollywood, Calif.
Selena and The Weeknd were first linked earlier this month when they were photographed kissing outside a restaurant.
