Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To The Weeknd's 'Starboy'

Selena Gomez is not only rumored to be dating The Weeknd, but she’s clearly a fan of his music too.

The 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” performer was seen with his Starboy album streaming on her phone while heading to church with some friends over the weekend in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena and The Weeknd were first linked earlier this month when they were photographed kissing outside a restaurant.

You can see close-up images of Selena listening to Starboy below!