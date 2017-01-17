Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall &amp; Kylie Jenner!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania &amp; Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 1:29 pm

Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To The Weeknd's 'Starboy'

Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To The Weeknd's 'Starboy'

Selena Gomez is not only rumored to be dating The Weeknd, but she’s clearly a fan of his music too.

The 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” performer was seen with his Starboy album streaming on her phone while heading to church with some friends over the weekend in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena and The Weeknd were first linked earlier this month when they were photographed kissing outside a restaurant.

You can see close-up images of Selena listening to Starboy below!
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez church the weekend starboy 01
selena gomez church the weekend starboy 02
selena gomez church the weekend starboy 03
selena gomez church the weekend starboy 04
selena gomez church the weekend starboy 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here