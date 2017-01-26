Zayn Malik Promotes 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video
Zayn Malik braving the rain in New York City looks an awful lot like his “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” video.
The 24-year-old singer stepped out on Wednesday (January 26) as he continues to promote the highly-anticipated music video, which features pal Taylor Swift and drops on Friday, January 27!
Zayn recently posted a teaser for the video on social media after Taylor shared it with fans first.
Just in case you missed it, watch below!
🕛 Friday pic.twitter.com/Omzb26imkQ
— zayn (@zaynmalik) January 25, 2017
