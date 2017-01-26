Top Stories
Thu, 26 January 2017 at 2:53 pm

Zayn Malik Promotes 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video

Zayn Malik Promotes 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video

Zayn Malik braving the rain in New York City looks an awful lot like his “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” video.

The 24-year-old singer stepped out on Wednesday (January 26) as he continues to promote the highly-anticipated music video, which features pal Taylor Swift and drops on Friday, January 27!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

Zayn recently posted a teaser for the video on social media after Taylor shared it with fans first.

Just in case you missed it, watch below!

10+ pictures inside of Zayn Malik stepping out into the NYC rain…
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Zayn Malik

