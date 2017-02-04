Top Stories
Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Watch Taylor Swift's First Live 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Performance for Super Bowl Weekend! (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Kristen Stewart Drops The F-Bomb While Talking About Ex Robert Pattinson During 'SNL' Opening Monolgue (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Plays Sean Spicer on 'SNL' (Video)

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Tim Tebow Reveals His Super Bowl Predictions

Sat, 04 February 2017 at 11:14 pm

Kerry Washington, Mandy Moore, & Sarah Paulson Go Glam for Directors Guild Awards

Kerry Washington, Mandy Moore, & Sarah Paulson Go Glam for Directors Guild Awards

Kerry Washington strikes a pose as she arrives at the Directors Guild Awards on Saturday night (February 4) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old Scandal actress was joined on the red carpet by This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kerry Washington

Also in attendance at the event was American Crime Story co-stars Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr along with Laverne Cox and Anna Chlumsky.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Sally LaPointe dress. Sarah is wearing an Andrew Gn dress. Laverne is wearing a Thai Nguyen dress, EFFY jewelry, and carrying a Thale Blanc clutch. Anna is wearing a Josie Natori and Via Spiga shoes.

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the event..
Just Jared on Facebook
kerry mandy sarah go glam for dga 01
kerry mandy sarah go glam for dga 02
kerry mandy sarah go glam for dga 03
kerry mandy sarah go glam for dga 04
kerry mandy sarah go glam for dga 05
kerry mandy sarah go glam for dga 06
kerry mandy sarah go glam for dga 07
kerry mandy sarah go glam for dga 08
kerry mandy sarah go glam for dga 09
kerry mandy sarah go glam for dga 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Chlumsky, Cuba Gooding Jr, Kerry Washington, Laverne Cox, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sarah Paulson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lady Gaga is working on launching her own brand of wine - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber returns to Instagram to promote his Super Bowl commercial - Gossip Cop
  • Taylor Swift performs her "only concert of 2017" during Super Bowl weekend - Just Jared Jr
  • Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa is seen out with his new girlfriend - Radar
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands while out on date night - Lainey Gossip
  • Patton Oswalt reveals his wife's cause of death - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here