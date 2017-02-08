Isabelle Huppert Is Totally Down To Do A Big Hollywood 'Popcorn' Film!

In her native Isabelle Huppert is known for taking on very complex roles – but that doesn’t mean she’s not interested in other genres!

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening (February 7) in New York City, the 52-year-old Late Show host asked the 63-year-old Oscar-nominee if she would ever do a big-budget “pure popcorn film.”

“Why not? Sure, I would love to,” Isabelle expressed.

Isabelle is up for Best Actress at the Oscars alongside Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman.



