Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 12:19 pm

Isabelle Huppert Is Totally Down To Do A Big Hollywood 'Popcorn' Film!

Isabelle Huppert Is Totally Down To Do A Big Hollywood 'Popcorn' Film!

In her native Isabelle Huppert is known for taking on very complex roles – but that doesn’t mean she’s not interested in other genres!

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening (February 7) in New York City, the 52-year-old Late Show host asked the 63-year-old Oscar-nominee if she would ever do a big-budget “pure popcorn film.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Isabelle Huppert

“Why not? Sure, I would love to,” Isabelle expressed.

Isabelle is up for Best Actress at the Oscars alongside Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman.


Isabelle Huppert Is The French Meryl Streep
