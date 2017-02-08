Jake Gyllenhaal Begins 'Sunday In The Park With George' Press

Jake Gyllenhaal kicks off promo for his limited, 10-week run in Broadway’s Sunday In The Park With George.

The 36-year-old actor and his co-star Annaleigh Ashford stepped out to meet with members of the press at Hudson Theatre on Wednesday (February 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Sunday in the Park with George begins previews on February 11 before opening on February 23 and running through April 23.

In case you missed it, Jake belts out “Finishing The Hat” in a new video, so be sure to check that out!