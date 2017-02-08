Top Stories
Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 8:41 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Begins 'Sunday In The Park With George' Press

Jake Gyllenhaal Begins 'Sunday In The Park With George' Press

Jake Gyllenhaal kicks off promo for his limited, 10-week run in Broadway’s Sunday In The Park With George.

The 36-year-old actor and his co-star Annaleigh Ashford stepped out to meet with members of the press at Hudson Theatre on Wednesday (February 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Sunday in the Park with George begins previews on February 11 before opening on February 23 and running through April 23.

In case you missed it, Jake belts out “Finishing The Hat” in a new video, so be sure to check that out!
Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal sunday park george nyc 01
jake gyllenhaal sunday park george nyc 02
jake gyllenhaal sunday park george nyc 03
jake gyllenhaal sunday park george nyc 04
jake gyllenhaal sunday park george nyc 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Annaleigh Ashford, Jake Gyllenhaal

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kitty
  • Catherinegodum

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj426:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj426:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash426HomeExpressGetPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★::::::!mj426:….,…..

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here