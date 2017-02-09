Top Stories
Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

Does Jamie Dornan Go Full Frontal in 'Fifty Shades Darker'?

George &amp; Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 7:14 pm

Do Selena Gomez's New Profile Pics Hint at New Album Art?

Do Selena Gomez's New Profile Pics Hint at New Album Art?

Selena Gomez has updated her social media pages, and fans are freaking out!

On Thursday (February 9), the 24-year-old “Hands To Myself” singer changed her Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram profile photos to a mysterious close-up showing part of her face.

She has also replaced her cover photos with plain black backgrounds.

New album cover art maybe?

Selena‘s stylist Christian Classen also posted the photo on his own Instagram account, tagging the director of her “Hands To Myself” music video, Alek Keshishian, and captioning it, “#newness • #selenagomez • #tapforcredits • #chrisclassenstyle.”

Check it out below!

And ICYMI, listen to a snippet of Selena‘s new song here.

Pictured: Selena leaving her hotel and braving the snow on Thursday in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
do selena gomezs new profile pics hint at new album art 01
do selena gomezs new profile pics hint at new album art 02
do selena gomezs new profile pics hint at new album art 03
do selena gomezs new profile pics hint at new album art 04

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Leya Ann Lefebvre

    Her “relationship” with the weeknd hints at a new album

  • http://secure49.com Charlie Alvarez

    I’ve profited $104000 in last twelve months by working on-line from home a­­n­­d I manage to earn that much by w­o­r­k­i­n­g part time for several hours /day. I’m using a business model I found online and I am excited that I was able to earn such great money. It’s so newbie friendly and I’m so happy that i learned about it. Here is what i did… http://statictab.com/msxjhtx

  • Toni gee

    She isn’t doing herself any favors with her wardrobe lately but she’s still absolutely gorgeous!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here