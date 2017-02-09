Do Selena Gomez's New Profile Pics Hint at New Album Art?

Selena Gomez has updated her social media pages, and fans are freaking out!

On Thursday (February 9), the 24-year-old “Hands To Myself” singer changed her Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram profile photos to a mysterious close-up showing part of her face.

She has also replaced her cover photos with plain black backgrounds.

New album cover art maybe?

Selena‘s stylist Christian Classen also posted the photo on his own Instagram account, tagging the director of her “Hands To Myself” music video, Alek Keshishian, and captioning it, “#newness • #selenagomez • #tapforcredits • #chrisclassenstyle.”

Check it out below!

A photo posted by Christian Classen (@chrisclassen) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:11pm PST

And ICYMI, listen to a snippet of Selena‘s new song here.

Pictured: Selena leaving her hotel and braving the snow on Thursday in New York City.