Thu, 09 February 2017 at 11:18 pm

Jon Hamm Looks Scruffy While Running Errands

Jon Hamm Looks Scruffy While Running Errands

Jon Hamm tries to keep a low profile as he steps out on Tuesday (February 7) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 45-year-old actor showed off his growing scruff as he stepped out to run errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jon Hamm

In case you missed it, Jon recently starred in H&R Block‘s 2017 Super Bowl commercial.

Up next on Jon‘s film slate is Aardvark. Jon co-stars in the upcoming drama alongside Zachary Quinto and Jenny Slate.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
