Thu, 09 February 2017 at 11:18 pm
Jon Hamm Looks Scruffy While Running Errands
Jon Hamm tries to keep a low profile as he steps out on Tuesday (February 7) in Los Feliz, Calif.
The 45-year-old actor showed off his growing scruff as he stepped out to run errands around town.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jon Hamm
In case you missed it, Jon recently starred in H&R Block‘s 2017 Super Bowl commercial.
Up next on Jon‘s film slate is Aardvark. Jon co-stars in the upcoming drama alongside Zachary Quinto and Jenny Slate.
Just Jared on Facebook