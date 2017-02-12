Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyonc&eacute; Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 11:55 pm

Adele Asks Beyonce to Be Her Mommy During Grammys’ Record of the Year Speech (Video)

Adele Asks Beyonce to Be Her Mommy During Grammys’ Record of the Year Speech (Video)

Adele shared some praise for Beyonce after winning Record of the Year for her album 25.

“I adore you. You move my soul every single day. And you have done for nearly 17 years….And I want you to be my mommy,” the 28-year-old entertainer told the Beyonce, who was also up for the award with her album Lemonade.

Bey of course made headlines earlier this month after announcing she’s going to be a mom again to twins. Bey and Jay Z are also parents to Blue Ivy, 5.
Just Jared on Facebook
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 01
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 02
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 03
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 04
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 05
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 06
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 07
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 08
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 09
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 10
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 11
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 12
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 13
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 14
adele asks beyonce to be mommy 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Adele, Grammys, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here