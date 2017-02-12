Adele Asks Beyonce to Be Her Mommy During Grammys’ Record of the Year Speech (Video)

Adele shared some praise for Beyonce after winning Record of the Year for her album 25.



“I adore you. You move my soul every single day. And you have done for nearly 17 years….And I want you to be my mommy,” the 28-year-old entertainer told the Beyonce, who was also up for the award with her album Lemonade.

Bey of course made headlines earlier this month after announcing she’s going to be a mom again to twins. Bey and Jay Z are also parents to Blue Ivy, 5.