Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Pregnant Beyoncé Bares Baby Bump for Grammys 2017 Performance - Watch Now!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:32 pm

Cynthia Erivo & 'The Color Purple' Win Best Musical Theater Album at the Grammys 2017!

Cynthia Erivo & 'The Color Purple' Win Best Musical Theater Album at the Grammys 2017!

Cynthia Erivo completely slays the red carpet as she arrives at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The Broadway star stunned in a dramatic blue Luisa Beccaria gown while she showed off her frosty white hair.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia is set to perform alongside John Legend for the In Memoriam tribute during the show.

Before the show, Cynthia celebrated The Color Purple‘s Best Musical Theater Album win at the Grammys!

Check out her tweet below!
Photos: Getty
