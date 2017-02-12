Cynthia Erivo & 'The Color Purple' Win Best Musical Theater Album at the Grammys 2017!

Cynthia Erivo completely slays the red carpet as she arrives at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The Broadway star stunned in a dramatic blue Luisa Beccaria gown while she showed off her frosty white hair.

Cynthia is set to perform alongside John Legend for the In Memoriam tribute during the show.

Before the show, Cynthia celebrated The Color Purple‘s Best Musical Theater Album win at the Grammys!

